Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, who was the spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, a worldwide organization, died July 16. He was 78.
Hundreds of thousands of his followers around the world are observing an eleven-day period of remembrance and devotion in his honor, stated a press release.
“Acharya Swamishree Maharaj was not only a spiritual leader to many thousands of disciples all over the world, but he was also regarded as the ‘ultimate humanitarian’ for his assiduous charitable endeavors and campaigns to promote equality, social mobility, sustainability and world peace – which touched the lives of so many more in the wider community,” it said.
Acharya Swamishree Maharaj was born May 28, 1942 in the small village of Bharasar in Kutch, Gujarat.
Later, he became Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa’s (then spiritual leader), personal aide, and his closest and most beloved ascetic disciple. On Feb. 28, 1979, Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa appointed Acharya Swamishree Maharaj as his heir and successor – fifth in the spiritual lineage of Lord Shree Swaminarayan.
During his leadership, Acharya Swamishree Maharaj presided over 200 spiritual, cultural and social progression establishments, including 30 temples around the world – the U.K., North America, Africa, Australia, UAE and all across India.
“His presence in the world was entirely selfless. He lived for humanity, and yes, his teachings will remain living. He has given us a superlative legacy of love, compassion and spiritual knowledge that can never be diminished. May we cherish that legacy, treasure those experiences, and live by the values he imbibed in us all,” said Sadguru Shashtri Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami, heir to Shree Swaminarayan Gadi.
