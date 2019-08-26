Over a 100,000 Indian Americans and local residents gathered on Madison Ave. in New York City Aug. 18 for the 39th Annual India Day Parade, the largest such parade anywhere in the world celebrating India's Independence Day, according to a press release.
Organized by the Federation of Indian Associations-NY NJ CT, this year’s theme of "Support Our Troops—Salute Our Troops" paid tribute to both the Indian and American armed forces who serve and protect the homeland USA and the motherland India. A Gateway of India replica carried the names of troops who made the ultimate sacrifice and which showcased the theme being in sync with the float. In all, approximately 17 of the 34 showcased members from the Indian and American armed forces, added the release.
The 34 floats also portrayed the diverse Indian American community, representing everything from organizations, businesses and states of India including, for example, a float representing the Sikh community and another the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America, and yet another the Siddhi Vinayak temple, a yoga float, a Muslim marching group, among others. In all there were 47 marching groups including bands, plus eight paid music bands.
Performances on stage at the end of the parade route which stretched from 38th & Madison to 24th & Madison were vibrant and colorful, and included performers who came to participate from as far away as Chicago. The chief guest was NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, with guest of honor attendees that included Nicks head coach David Fizdale along with his wife Natasha; Julius Randle, 5-year NBA veteran and currently with the Nicks, NBA Hall of famer Dikembe Mutombo; while Bollywood actor and successful businessman Suniel Shetty was the grand marshal.
The parade also showcased TV actor Hina Khan, managing editor of Timesnow Navika Kumar, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, and Bollywood Hollywood actors Gulshan Grover whose book "Bad Man” was recently released; and Omi Vaidya, among others.
Alok Kumar, president of FIA-NYNJCT, heard Shetty exclaiming, "Mere to rongte khade ho rahe hain” (the hairs on my neck are rising seeing the crowd). "This is what we do in an FIA event – bring everyone in one place," Kumar said, adding, "It was everybody's event, every Indian’s event and event for those who wish India and the diaspora well, who love the Motherland, the tiranga (Indian flag), and believe in harmony peace and prosperity for both great nations.”
Kumar also praised the efforts of the entire organizing team including doyen of FIA Ramesh Patel, Ankur Vaidya, as well as Shrujal Parikh, Neeta Tyagi, chair of the FIA Culture Committee, responsible for putting together the stage performances, "and the whole FIA team."
In all, 225 performers and 25 items performed during the four-hour cultural program at the conclusion of the parade. "It was a very engaged and enthusiastic crowd and despite the threat of rain they were determined to stay put. Everything went smoothly and we were hardly 10 minutes behind schedule," mentioned Neeta Tyagi, the cultural chair of the FIA. "I am really passionate about keeping Indian culture and language alive in the U.S.," said Tyagi, a music teacher in her spare time with a day-job as a software engineer. "All those involved in organizing worked very hard selflessly. It takes almost a year to prepare for the parade," Tyagi added, and praised the voluntary team effort to pull off another stellar India Day.
