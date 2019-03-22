‘Miss Universe 1994’ Sushmita Sen presented the “Women Hero” award to Indian American student-activist and ‘Miss India Worldwide 2018’ Shree Saini at the South Asian Women Empowerment Gala held in New York March 19.
Sen, a Bollywood star, was the chief guest at the event.
When Saini, stated a press release, announced at the gala that she was off to Johannesburg, South Africa, to participate in the ‘Miss India Gauteng’ pageant, she received a thunderous round of applause from the audience, according to a press release.
“Pageantry improves the lives and confidence of women throughout the world,” Saini was quoted as saying.
Both Saini and Sen were honored with citations by the 18th District Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan.
According to the release, the citation presented to Saini read, “In recognition of your service to the community, neighbors and families; And in recognition of your leadership and dedication to enriching the lives of others, I, Joshua A. Lafazan, Nassau County Legislator recognize, honor and congratulate Shree Saini.”
Other distinguished women who were honored on the occasion included Urmil “Tracy” Marshal, Sangeeta Mudnal, Dr. Uzma Syed and Bindu Kohli.
Miss India Worldwide founder and president Dharmatma Saran was among the dignitaries who attended the gala.
