TUSTIN, Calif. — The Adaa Dance Academy Feb. 13 officially opened the doors to its dance studio with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor Pro Tem Letitia Clark, Tustin Chamber of Commerce chairperson Dr. David Laughray, community business owners and other well wishers.
The academy’s founder and owner, Apra Bhandari, while welcoming the guests, said the studio offers a wide range of classes for all age groups. While classes in varied genres of dance are offered, it focuses on Bollywood and semi-classical styles, its fitness program ‘Adaa Fit,’ and wedding choreography. The Indian American said the dance school prides itself on being an institution where the focus is on technique, building stage confidence, and empowering all students to believe in themselves and take pride in their culture and community.
Bhandari was the first assistant director in Bollywood films such as “Bhoothnath,” with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Juhi Chawla, and unit production manager in “Chandni Chowk to China,” with Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. She is a trained kathak dancer and said she enjoyed being the president of Cornell University’s Indian dance troupe.
The academy also holds classes in Irvine, Chino Hills, Yorba Linda, and South Orange County, with plans to expand to nearby cities in the coming months.
