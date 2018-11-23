The University of Pennsylvania has reported that three students from its Wharton School of Business, including Indian American Adarsh Battu, have received the President’s Innovation Prize, which they will use to continue their work to battle blindness.
Battu, along with Brandon Kao of the engineering school and Rui Jing Jiang of Wharton, won the Y-Prize a year ago for developing Visiplate, a nanoscale ocular implant that shunts away excess fluid in the eye.
During the Y-Prize contest, the team found themselves most inspired by nanoscale-thin sheets developed in the lab of Igor Bargatin, the class of 1965 term assistant professor of mechanical engineering and applied mechanics. The 100-nanometer-thin sheets—thousands of times thinner than aluminum foil—have a corrugated hexagonal structure that allows them to maintain their shape under physical stress, and are the only films of this thickness that can be manually handled, the report said.
Each student’s unique perspective, such as Jiang’s experience working in pharmaceutical companies, Kao’s knowledge of materials science engineering, and Battu’s understanding of need-finding through past startup experience, allowed them to take a very research-focused view to leverage this novel nanotechnology in the human body, it noted.
The students came up with Visiplate, a nanoscale ocular implant for the treatment of open angle glaucoma, a condition in which fluid builds up in the eye, putting damaging pressure on the optic nerve and often leading to blindness.
Their device is 10,000 times thinner than existing last-line-of-defense implants for glaucoma. Because of its nanoscale size, they are able to place it just under the surface in the front of the eye, where it can shunt away excess ocular fluid. This, they say, allows for shorter operations and better patient experiences. Since the implant is less than 1 percent of the thickness of a contact lens, they expect it to be more comfortable with fewer side effects, according to the university.
Now, after continuing to develop their device from both an engineering and business perspective, the students have been awarded the 2018 President’s Innovation Prize.
Founded by university president Amy Gutmann in 2016, the President’s Innovation Prize is intended to help Penn students design and undertake innovative, commercial ventures that make a positive difference in the world. As President’s Innovation Prize winners, Kao, Jiang and Battu will receive as much as $100,000 to further develop VisiPlate as well as a $50,000 living stipend per student, the university said.
The students will also be able to take advantage of dedicated co-working space at the Pennovation Center, as well as continued mentorship from the Penn Center for Innovation, to proceed to the next steps, which will include continuing to build prototypes, doing further preclinical tests, and getting FDA approval so that they can take their device to market.
“Just being at Penn,” Battu said in the report, “which has so much expertise in so many different disciplines, means that we’re able to reach out to experts in engineering, medicine, and health care policy.
“We’re getting guidance from leaders in the field. One of the most important things I learned was about the human interaction that happens when you’re doing a startup. I’ve learned from my teammates, but also all the people we’ve interacted with at Penn and outside Penn,” he added. “Ultimately, what really has moved us forward is these relationships that we’ve built with people who have become our supporters.”
The students stress the importance of undergraduates getting involved in these sorts of hands-on experiences and business ventures early in their education and taking advantage of the resources Penn has to offer, according to the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.