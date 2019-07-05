V. Lakshmi, now an author-photographer, was born in India but was adopted by a Jewish family in the U.S. and was raised as Rachel Beck. Proud of both her heritages, the Ames, Iowa-based writer has now chosen to share her story via her memoir, “Finding Your Way When Life Changes Your Plans: A Memoir of Adoption, Loss of Motherhood and Remembering Home.”
In the book, Lakshmi – the author’s pen name – shares that even though her life may have had plenty of ups and downs, she did not let them take over her life.
In this compelling inspirational memoir, Lakshmi, who identifies herself as Indian Jewish, paints a portrait of an uncommon life: an orphan born in a remote village in India, adopted and raised by a white Jewish family in America.
According to the synopsis, “The tragic, mysterious death of V.’s biological mother two days after her birth tenderly foreshadows the maelstrom of sensitive feminine health issues V. would face in her life, including a twenty-year battle with endometriosis, infertility, failed adoption, and the decision to embrace hysterectomy as way of creating new life… the rebirth of V. herself.”
The book is being described as being “rooted in a cross-cultural, adoptive-family love story unlike any other. Lifted up by wings strengthened through struggle, V.’s story flies in the face of society’s expectations for women to look a ‘certain way’ and slip comfortably into the American Dream. Not that our cultural dreams aren’t beautiful, yet what happens when life changes our plans?”
In the book, adds the synopsis, Lakshmi simultaneously captures and frees the emotions surrounding all sides of “adoption, her intense encounters with racism, her path to a loss of motherhood, and her courageous renaissance — illustrating how ‘the end’ of one road is only the beginning of another…and the unforeseen is also beautiful and perhaps more fulfilling than we could have ever imagined.”
“Finding Your Way When Life Changes Your Plans: A Memoir of Adoption, Loss of Motherhood and Remembering Home,” which is published by Citrine Publishing, is available for sale on Amazon. A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to Family Village Farm -Global Ministries, an orphanage in India.
