Aftab Pureval, who is running for Congress in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, is without a campaign manager.
The Indian-Tibetan American said Oct. 30 that campaign manager Sarah Topy has stepped down, just a week before the general election.
The candidate said in a statement that Topy stepped down based on “new information,” saying, “Yesterday we learned new information that led us to believe members of our staff may not have lived up to those standards. Because we did not want this issue to be a distraction in the final days, I’ve also accepted the resignation of my campaign manager,” according to a Cincinnati.com report.
The Ohio Republican Party held a press conference Oct. 30 accusing Pureval’s campaign of infiltrating the campaign of incumbent Rep. Steve Chabot, whom Pureval is challenging, Breitbart reported.
Pureval’s Congressional campaign violated state election laws by using money from his local race to pay for photography, the Ohio Elections Commission ruled, a Fox19Now report said.
The report said that Topy took the blame by testifying she accidentally used the wrong credit card to pay for the photographer. Other allegations involving his spending for polling and travel were dismissed, the report said.
The board could not decide if the poll violated the law, it added. In the end, Pureval was ordered to pay a $100 fine, the report noted.
“Today, we are vindicated — the Ohio Ethics Commission agrees,” Pureval told reporters at a post-hearing news conference in Cincinnati, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Twenty-eight out of 29 complaints were dismissed as utterly baseless. The one issue found was a mistake, a clerical error that resulted in $100 fine, because one of my staff members hit the wrong number on Venmo.”
