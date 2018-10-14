HONOLULU – The State of Hawaii and Goa, India, signed an agreement Sept. 28 to enter into a sister-state relationship.
Governor David Y. Ige signed the agreement with delegates from Goa, which is Hawaii’s first sister-state relationship with a jurisdiction in India. Director of Art and Culture Gurudas Pilarnekar signed on behalf of the Goa state government.
The agreement will promote trade, tourism, information technology; and exchange of health and wellness, agriculture, culinary art, education and cultural programs between private sector organizations and universities of both states.
“The U.S.-India partnership is an important one, and the Hawaii-Goa relationship will help strengthen this bond. We welcome people from Goa to invest in Hawaii’s economy, and share their traditional and cultural values with us,” said Ige.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2014, said, “I shared my vision with the Goa representatives to establish a sister-state relationship between Goa and Hawaii. I am overjoyed that this relationship is coming to fruition.”
Dr. Raj Kumar, president of the Indian-America Friendship Council (Hawaii chapter) and Gandhi International Institute for Peace, state Senator Brian Taniguchi and state Representative Ken Ito were also instrumental in passing this legislation.
Kumar stated, “This historic agreement represents a mutual commitment to begin a fruitful relationship that will promote the economic, educational and cultural development of two great states. This affiliation will unite the people of Goa and Hawaii.”
