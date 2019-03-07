Indian American Vanita Gupta (left), a former U.S. Justice Department official, speaks as New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, look on during a press conference to announce a multi-state lawsuit to block the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census form, on April 3, 2018 in New York City. Critics of President Donald Trump's administration's decision to reinstate the citizenship question contend that that it will frighten people in immigrant communities from responding to the census. The Trump administration has stated a citizenship question on the census will help enforce voting rights. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)