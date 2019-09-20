The Asian India Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its Achievement Awards and gala dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Westin Hotel at Forrestal Village in Princeton, New Jersey.
The nominees for the Achievement Awards, according to a press release, including several Indian Americans, are: Sejal Dave-Sharma, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (Community Service Award); Thomas M. Coughlin, president and chief executive officer of BCB Bank (Financial Services Award); Hoboken, New Jersey, Mayor Ravinder S. Bhalla (Trailblazer of the Year Award); Navneet Bhalla, Manavi (Women Empowerment Award); Kamal Arora, Arora Hospitality Group (Restauranteur of the Year Award); Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Center for Asthma and Allergy and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media (Physician of the Year and Philanthropist Award); Shoham Amin, Excel Group (Rising Star Award); Grammy-nominated artist Falu Shah (Outstanding Achievement in the Arts Award); Hasu Shah, Hersha Group (Hospitality Award); · H.R. Shah, TV Asia (Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting Award); Sheela Murthy, Murthy Law Firm (Achievement in the Legal Field Award); Upendra Chivukula, Commissioner to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (Public Service Award); Richard Satayavan, AARP (South Asian Community Award); Munmeet K. Pental-Singh Kaur, United Healthcare (Community Awareness Award); and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal (Public Service Award).
Internationally renowned Canadian singer/songwriter Raghav will be performing at the event along with other musicians and dancers.
AICC, founded in 1994 in New Jersey, organizes and supports business expos, nonprofit cultural events, symposiums, and humanitarian causes.
