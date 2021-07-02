Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, a Padma Bhushan awardee and the chairman of AIG Hospitals in India, has won the highest honor from The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the Rudolf V. Schindler Award.
With the honor, he becomes the first-ever Indian medical practitioner to receive this recognition from ASGE for his work in the field of endoscopy, a news release notes.
While presenting the Rudolf V. Schindler Award to Reddy, ASGE president Dr. Klaus Mergener said, “ASGE’s highest honor is given to a member who has accomplishments in endoscopic research, teaching, and/or service to the field of GI endoscopy that exemplifies the standards and traditions of Dr. Schindler,” a Healthworld.com report said.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy, according to the report, said, “This award is a testament to all the endoscopists worldwide even from the developing nations that hard work and dedication are recognized by society irrespective of where they work. With this honor, I rededicate myself to the education and promotion of quality endoscopy.”
His main area of research interest has been in G.I. endoscopy, particularly in therapeutic pancreatic biliary endoscopy and innovations in transgastric endoscopic surgery, his bio said.
To date, he has shared his deep knowledge by publishing over 670 papers in national and international peer review journals, contributed chapters in 20 international textbooks of gastroenterology, and has edited eight G.I. endoscopy textbooks, the bio adds.
Reddy’s previously received recognitions include the BC Roy Award, Master Endoscopist Award from ASGE, ASGE International Leadership Award in 2011, and Fellow of American College of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Grand Master, it said.
