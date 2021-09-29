TORONTO – Air Canada, which operates daily flights between Delhi and Toronto, announced on Sept. 27 it is resuming non-stop flights to and from Delhi.
The airline's decision follows the lifting of a ban on direct flights from India by Canada on Sept. 24.
The airline said flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver are arriving from Sept. 27.
"People are eager to reunite with family and friends and we are very pleased to resume service immediately from India to our Toronto and Vancouver hubs following the lifting of restrictions by the Government of Canada," said Air Canada senior vice-president Mark Galardo.
"We continue to be focused on the growing visiting friends and relatives market, and together with the long-standing cultural and business ties between Canada and India which are expected to grow over the coming years."
