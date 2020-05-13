Sixty years ago, a history of sorts was made when India’s national carrier Air India’s inaugural flight to the United States, originating from Bombay (now Mumbai), after a brief layover in London, arrived at Idlewild Airport (now JFK International Airport) in New York on May 14, 1960.
Nancy Kuo, the first local employee hired in 1959 by the then country head of Air India, Peter Mahta, recalls the initial days, as it set forth on a new journey, adding a new feather to its long flying history around the world. Kuo, a Columbia University graduate, who retired after 40 years of service, said: “I was the first local reservation agent hired by Air India in the U.S. There was a total of eight employees, including Ashok Dutt, sales manager; Bill Shaw, cargo manager; Don Gazdar, reservations manager; and I.” Their four offices were on 425 Park Ave. in New York City within the offices of Tata Inc.
Andy Bhatia, a veteran of the Air India Sales Department in North America, a close link between the fast-growing Indian American community and the national carrier of India, had served the airline for 34 years in the U.S. For several decades he was the face of Air India at numerous community events, where the carrier made its mark among the community members across the country. “Air India has grown with the community and has expanded to meet the growing needs with multiple flights from India’s many cities to several destinations across the U.S. We at Air India have been always grateful to the Indian American community for its support and appreciation of our efforts,” Bhatia said.
Air India was not only a carrier to the small Indian American community at that time, recalled Anil Bansal, president of the Federation of Indian Associations, it was a link and a life line between India and the early settlers who had come to the U.S. pursuing greener pastures in this land of opportunities.
Bansal noted: “Those of us who came here as students in the 1960s or 1070s, remember how Air India brought news and entertainment from back home by making available a selection of new feature length Indian movies to be shown every weekend on the university campuses and a special edition of the Hindustan Times with condensed weekly news from back home.”
By organizing art and essay competitions, and by offering books, magazines, entertainment, unique posters and recipe books, which were always much sought after by all, Bansal said Air India played a significant role in the life of the Indian American community.
“Best of all, Air India helped many Indian organizations in showcasing India’s rich history and culture in the United States.”
On June 9, 1948, Air India introduced a regular service from Bombay to London, and two years later, Air India started regular flights to Nairobi. In 1993, its first Boeing 747-400, named Konark, operated the first non-stop flight between New York City and Delhi. In 1996, Air India started using its second U.S. gateway at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Services to Air India’s third U.S. gateway at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark were introduced in 2000.
In October 2016, Air India changed the Delhi-San Francisco route previously operated over the Atlantic Ocean to flying over the Pacific Ocean, in order to take advantage of jet stream winds and use less fuel.
Air India has many first in its 60 years’ history of flying to the U.S. It marked International Women’s Day in 2019 by flying all-women crews to various cities – Washington DC, Newark, Chicago and San Francisco. The national carrier flew four flights to the U.S. with women pilots as its commanders. Air India says it has become the first airline to fly around the world with an all-female crew, just ahead of International Women's Day.
In addition to the four flights to the US, the airline flew all-women crew flights to destinations including Milan, Frankfurt, and Singapore. Air India reiterated that by flying all-women crew on its flights it wants to stress its constant efforts to encourage women by giving them an equal opportunity in the workplace.
Air India’s Delhi-San Francisco non-stop service on Aug. 15, India’s 73rd Independence Day, became the first Indian commercial flight to fly over the Polar region, The flight did its bit to save the environment and also ensured that the journey between the two cities becomes shorter.
The opening of the Polar route will help Air India’s operations to all the five cities in the U.S. that it flies to — New York, Newark, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Potentially, the opening of the Polar route could lead to Air India no longer operating the ‘around the world’ flight that it currently plies to reach San Francisco. The Delhi-San Francisco route was launched in 2015.
Air India has also been in the forefront when calamities struck for Indians living abroad. The services rendered by the airline has continued to this day. “Right now, during this COVID pandemic, we salute Air India for the bravery and the service they are providing to evacuate stranded Indians from America and other countries. FIA and the Indian community will remain grateful,” Bansal acknowledged.
In 2018, the Indian government tried to privatize Air India by selling 76% of its stake in the national carrier but failed because no private-sector buyer expressed interest in the state-owned airline. In January 2020, the Indian government approved a new proposal to divest 100% stake in Air India, which will be followed by an Expression of Interest document to be issued this month.
