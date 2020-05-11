NEW DELHI — Over 330 Indians stranded in London, reached Delhi late May 11 evening on board a special Air India flight under the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission.
The flight landed at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 10.45 p.m.
During the fourth day of the Vande Bharat Mission, both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express brought back passengers from the UK, US and the Gulf states to several cities in the country.
These flights are a part of the massive evacuation mission amid the coronavirus pandemic to bring back Indians stranded abroad. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and Air India Express have been undertaking evacuation flights starting May 7.
The Air India group would operate a total of 64 flights and bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries under the mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.