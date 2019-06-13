Democratic incumbent city councilman in Edison, New Jersey, Ajay Patil has received the endorsement from his party as he seeks reelection to the council.
Patil and fellow councilman Joe Coyle received endorsements while fellow incumbents Mike Lombardi and Len Sendelsky failed to secure the backing of the Democratic committee, according to an insidernj.com report.
Instead, the committee endorsed Richard Brescher, who serves on the school board, and Joyce Ship-Freeman, the report said.
Patil has been a member of the council since 2016. Additionally, he served as a director of IT at Se2; director of ISG-Retail, big data and other tasks at MetLife; was a senior project manager at Sansui Software Pvt. Ltd.; technical project manager at First Data Inc.; and had stints earlier in his career at VF Services, SaraLee Corporation, General Electric and Madhu Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.
He is a member of the Edison Finance Committee and Edison Board of Education Committee; and is the former president of the Edison Hollow South Homeowners Association.
The Indian American is also a member of EYCL and Various Youth cricket leagues; a member of the Project Management Institute New Jersey chapter; and a member of various South Asian American organizations.
Patil earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at the Government College of Engineering in Aurangabad and his master’s in industrial engineering and management from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology.
