Edison, New Jersey, held its council election June 4, with Indian American Democratic councilman Ajay Patil among the four victorious candidates.
Patil, along with fellow running mates Councilman Joseph Coyle, Richard Brescher and Joyce Ship-Freeman won the Democratic nod over Councilman Michael Lombardi, Councilman Leonard Sendelsky, Nimisha Shukla and Bhavin Shah, according to the voting results.
Patil took in the second-most votes with 5,473, only behind Coyle’s 5,582. Brescher finished with 5,397 while Ship-Freeman received 5,336.
Patil has been a member of the council since 2016. Additionally, he served as a director of IT at Se2; director of ISG-Retail, big data and other tasks at MetLife; was a senior project manager at Sansui Software Pvt. Ltd.; technical project manager at First Data Inc.; and had stints earlier in his career at VF Services, SaraLee Corporation, General Electric and Madhu Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.
He is a member of the Edison Finance Committee and Edison Board of Education Committee; and is the former president of the Edison Hollow South Homeowners Association.
Patil earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at the Government College of Engineering in Aurangabad and his master’s in industrial engineering and management from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology.
Shukla, a pediatrician, has been active in the local community as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Settling in Edison, Shukla built a successful individual pediatrics practice; subsequently, she acquired two other practices to form 7 Days Pediatrics, an innovative, multi-facility primary care practice that she currently operates.
Together with her husband, she ventured into an early form of what would today be considered e-commerce – enabling Indian Americans to affordably connect with friends and relatives in India, the release said.
Shukla also founded Nrityanjai USA, a dance institute dedicated to teaching the classical Indian form of dance known as kathak and to promoting it and its integration into other dance forms.
