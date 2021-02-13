Santa Clara, Calif.-based Digitate, led by Indian American Akhilesh Tripathi, Jan. 14 was named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
Digitate’s autonomous enterprise software ignio was selected for its excellence in Artificial Intelligence-driven products that create exponential value across enterprise business and IT functions, a news release said.
ignio is an end-to-end, autonomous Artificial Intelligence of IT Operations software that uses advanced machine learning and AI capabilities to bring contextual intelligence to IT operations.
Businesses in telecommunications, retail, supply chain, healthcare, banking, aviation and utilities rely on ignio to deliver an improved customer experience and optimize costs associated with business and IT operations, the release said.
The foresight and agility provided by ignio solutions has been particularly crucial through the turbulence of the pandemic.
To meet the demands of customers and end-users in the digital age, address IT complexity and expand value with continuous improvement, organizations can now up-level their approach to IT operations with AI-driven, autonomous solutions.
The software is unique from other AI-driven solutions in the way it combines AI, ML and automation to close the loop and bring reliability to IT operations, Digitate said.
“Digitate is thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the 2021 BIG Innovation Award,” said Tripathi, Digitate’s CEO. “We are proud to have been able to assist so many companies during turbulent and uncertain times by enabling them to intelligently resolve IT and business operations challenges so they can focus on enhanced business outcomes and continued innovation instead.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations to the BIG Innovation Awards for consideration. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions, the release said.
“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Digitate, as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”
