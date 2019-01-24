The Akshay Patra Foundation and Ekal Abhiyan Trust were Jan. 16 named the recipients of the Gandhi Peace Prize when the Government of India announced winners of the prize for four years, 2015-2018.
The Akshay Patra Foundation received the 2016 Gandhi Peace Prize for its contribution in providing mid-day meals to millions of school children in India, while Ekal Abhiyan Trust won the award for 2017 for its efforts in the area of education and women empowerment.
The international Gandhi Peace Prize, named after Mahatma Gandhi, is awarded by the Government of India to individuals and institutions for their contribution towards social, political and economic transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods.
The jury, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising of Ranjan Gogoi, Chief Justice of India; Sumitra Mahajan, Speaker of the Lok Sabha; Mallikarjuna Kharge, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha; and Member of Parliament L.K. Advani, unitedly announced the awards.
Modi applauded the dedicated work of Akshaya Patra, saying, “The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s determined efforts ensure nutritious meals for many. Their outstanding work has also ensured more children go to school. I congratulate them for the Gandhi Peace Prize, 2016.”
Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “Thank you Prime Minister Modiji for the Gandhi Peace Prize. Your constant patronage for Akshaya Patra’s mission from beginning days as chief minister of Gujarat and as prime minister has been a big strength.”
In 2000, the organization’s pilot program served 1,500 children daily in five schools. Today, the organization feeds 1.76 million school children daily in 14,702 schools across 12 states.
The state-of-the-art kitchens provide fresh, nutritious hot meals to counter the issues of malnutrition and support the right to an education for children from socio-economically deprived backgrounds.
Modi also congratulated Ekal for this accomplishment, saying: “Education is a strong means to empowerment and Ekal Abhiyan Trust is working in remote areas, so that children from tribal families get the opportunity to study. Their role in furthering women empowerment is laudatory. Congratulations to them for winning the Gandhi Peace Prize.”
The 2015 award went to Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, for its contribution in rural development, education and development of natural resources; while Yohei Sasakawa was chosen for the award for the year 2018 for his contribution toward the eradication of leprosy.
The award was instituted in 1995 during the commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It carries a cash prize of Rs. one crore along with a citation and plaque.
Past winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize include Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Vaclav Havel, the Ramakrishna Mission and other venerable individuals and organizations.
