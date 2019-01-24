The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which distributes freshly cooked, healthy meals daily to over 1.76 million children in 12 states of India, has been awarded the 2016 Gandhi Peace Prize. The nonprofit is heavily supported by the Indian American community. Ekal Abhiyan Trust was also chosen for the Gandhi Peace Prize, for 2017, when the Government of India announced winners of the prize between 2015-2018 Jan. 16. (The Akshay Patra Foundation/Facebook photo)