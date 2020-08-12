Indian music director Shankar Mahadevan and Infosys Foundation chair Sudha Murthy will headline Akshaya Patra’s “Philanthropy for Change” Western Region Gala, to be held virtually Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., Pacific Time (8 p.m. Eastern Time, and 5:30 a.m., Aug. 30, in India).
Also speaking at the virtual gala are Ramamurthy Sivakumar, founder of Pragya Ventures; and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
The virtual gala will be hosted by Akshaya Patra’s chapters in Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego and Seattle.
The Los Angeles chapter of Akshaya Patra was founded in 2014 by Indian American Vandana Tilak, who now serves the organization as the CEO of its USA branch. Tilak joined Akshaya Patra in 2012 and was selected as a board member in 2015. She helped the Los Angeles chapter surpass its annual fundraising goals, including a 2017 campaign where Tilak and her team raised more than $1 million.
Murthy is a social worker, author, engineer and computer science professional. She actively took part in rural development projects in India and launched many orphanages. Harvard University’s Murthy Classical Library of India was established with Murthy’s leadership.
Mahadevan is known for his work in Bollywood. He is a part of the musical trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, which created the soundtracks for numerous Bollywood films.
Visit foodforeducation.org/event/philanthropy-for-change to RSVP for the virtual gala. If you have questions or need more information about the event, please email Akshaya Patra staff at ankita@apusa.org or geeta@apusa.org.
The organization also hosted an online auction through Aug. 14, with proceeds benefiting the children who receive Akshaya Patra’s meals. Items available on the online auction were a diamond ring, a pair of diamond earrings and a pearl bracelet.
Akshaya Patra is a public-private partnership with the mission of serving mid-day meals, every day, to millions of children in schools across India. The organization has served more than three billion meals at nearly 20,000 schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.