The nonprofit Akshaya Patra’s Boston, Mass., chapter will be holding ‘Virtual Gala’ on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. EST featuring two keynote speakers. Prof. Ashish Jha of Harvard Chan School of Public Health is much sought after as an expert on COVID-19, and Prof. Kash Rangan, who also teaches at HBS, and is fully familiar with Akshaya Patra, will be at the virtual event hosted by the organization’s Boston chapter team and donors.
In a press statement, the nonprofit said: “In a crisis, we change our behaviors and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society. With the global Covid crisis, we must stand behind our caregivers – from medical professionals to our circle of family and friends. We must also extend our compassion and care to all mankind, especially those less fortunate and experiencing extreme hardship during this time.”
Akshaya Patra, in an email to India-West, cited its experience in food preparation and distribution, with 55 kitchens nationally across India, which has allowed it to quickly address the food crisis made worse because of the pandemic. Since the national lockdown on Mar. 24, Akshaya Patra has served over 5 million free meals to marginalized communities, primarily migrant and wage workers, the statement said. Along with cooked meals, Akshaya Patra has distributed 7,000 food kits – essential grocery boxes that can feed 1 person for 21 days.
The statement added: “We are currently operating in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, but are quickly working to include more states and more meals for those hit hardest by COVID-19.” The cost per food box that feeds two people for 21 days is $25.00.
In the U.S., Akshaya Patra planned and executed 40 benefit events in 2019, attracting large Indian American audiences. With the possibility of not being able to have live events, changing course by planning out the technology, the logistics and using the tremendous opportunity to rally the community together, the organization has finalized the May 3 Virtual Gala, open to anyone throughout the globe.
Vandana Tilak, Indian American CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, said, “As everything on the planet is going through a metamorphosis, we ourselves need to change how we view things and operate under the new conditions, without giving up our commitment to share what we have with those less fortunate. Our children need to be fed and our fundraising will not stop.”
For more information visit: www.foodforeducation.org
To register for the virtual gala, email contact@apusa.org.
