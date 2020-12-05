The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA raised over $3 million during its seventh and grand finale virtual gala of 2020, the Gratitude Gala, Nov. 21. Over 10,000 people attended the online event.
The funds raised will provide Covid relief to migrant workers, including cooked meals, ration boxes for families, and Happiness Kits containing 30 days’ worth of food, hygiene products, and educational supplies to its mid-day meal beneficiaries, as well as mid-day meals for school children when schools reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, the organization noted in a press release.
2020 has been a year of change for all organizations, including Akshaya Patra, as it had to convert all in-person events into virtual ones.
The seven virtual galas, which brought distinguished speakers, including Raveena Tandon, John Chambers, Jamshyd Godrej, Sanjeev Kapoor, Boman Irani, Sudha Murthy, and many more, reached over 32,000 people, added the press release.
Among the speakers at the Gratitude Gala was actress and politician Hema Malini, who shared her favorite silver screen moments, movies and heroine roles. She also discussed her involvement in politics and utilizing her audience to make a difference by promoting education and women empowerment.
After voicing his gratitude for all the work Akshaya Patra has done to end hunger, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar shared one of his original poems titled, “Bhookh.” (hunger).
Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal expressed his admiration for Akshaya Patra’s achievements and its partnership with the Indian government to change the lives of millions of children.
Swanand Kirkire recited a poem he wrote and dedicated it to Akshaya Patra. The poem, said the release, talked about children’s eagerness to learn and discover the world and how Akshaya Patra provides for these children so they do not go to bed hungry.
Throughout the evening, world-renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan performed several popular songs and classic hits for the viewers to dance and sing-along. He sang various songs from semi-classical compositions such as from “Bandish Bandits,” bhajans, and renderings of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi to modern foot-tapping numbers from “Kal Ho Na Ho” and “Lakshya.”
“The Gratitude Gala was a poignant reminder of the realities of hunger. During the Covid crisis, we stepped up to serve 100 million meals. But we also know that for a child, hunger is a crisis every single day,” said Vandana Tilak, Indian American president of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. “There is no escape, except for the meal they receive in school. It is up to all of us to keep up the work of providing meals and education and a decent childhood for our beneficiaries.”
The Gratitude Gala, hosted by Akshay Patra board member and cardiologist Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, was also a celebration of Akshaya Patra’s 20th anniversary.
