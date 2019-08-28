The Akshaya Patra Foundation Aug. 20 announced that, in the wake of the heavy rains that have resulted in flooding in the Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra, it has provided food to those affected.
At time of press, the foundation had set up temporary districts in both districts and have served roughly 20,000 people, it said in a news release.
The foundation has endeavored to provide essential food relief to the affected citizens of these districts at the administration’s request. Its Thane kitchen is taking into account the gravity of the situation and extending support to the administration’s relief operation by setting up a temporary kitchen to provide lunch and dinner to those affected, the release said.
A team of four staff and 10 volunteers has been mobilized to distribute safe and hygienic food to people in the flood-affected areas.
In the past several days, the foundation has already served over 45,000 freshly cooked meals to more than 20,000 people. The food is being prepared in these temporary kitchens and transported to the affected areas through Akshaya Patra delivery vehicles. Dal khichdi is being served for lunch and green peas pulav is being served for dinner, according to the release.
“We have tried our best to provide freshly cooked meals to the people by setting up a temporary kitchen in Kolhapur,” foundation president Amitasana Dasa said in an Aug. 20 statement. “Yesterday we have started our second kitchen in Sangli. We will continue to work with the local administration and aid their flood relief efforts in the affected areas until the situation improves.”
Over the years, Akshaya Patra has actively undertaken relief efforts providing food in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. It is the organization’s firm belief that food is a vital necessity during such crises.
The foundation strives to utilize the capacity of its kitchens across the country to assist the government with disaster relief work, it said.
