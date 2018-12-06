Girls Inc. of the Island City has selected its 20th annual winners for the Women Who Dare Awards, and Eman Khatri, an Indian American senior at Alameda High School in Alameda, Calif., is among this year’s awardees.
Khatri has been honored with the ‘Women Who Dare Teen Award.’
This distinction is given to exceptional women and teens who truly exemplify “strong, smart, and bold, and provide powerful role models for girls.”
Khatri, the organization noted, has an enthusiasm for activism and leadership and is a powerful voice for young women and Muslims. She co-founded the Muslim Student Association at Alameda High School and coordinated a Muslim Day at the Capitol field trip where students lobbied for legislation in Sacramento, Calif.
As co-president of Girl Up – founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and which works across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide – Khatri organized fundraisers, toiletry drives, and events to ensure that girls and women everywhere are given the resources they need to succeed.
The non-profit notes that she also made tremendous contributions to GIIC’s Eureka! STEM program and represented GIIC at all of the Democracy Matters debate competitions. Through Eureka!, she also interned at Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s District Office. Eureka! is a national, five-year program created by Girls Inc. to encourage girls to explore career paths in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The curriculum involves hands-on learning, fields trips, job shadows, networking, college-readiness, mentorships, and professional skills training.
Khatri, who aspires to become a human rights lawyer, was recently elected to the National Girls Inc. teen policy board.
The honorees will be celebrated at the special ‘20th Anniversary Hats Off to strong, smart, and bold Women Who Dare Awards’ ceremony and evening gala to be held Feb. 9, 2019 at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center in Oakland, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.