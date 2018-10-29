An Indian American graduate student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Sai Nikhil Reddy Mettupally, tackled a parking problem that costs Americans countless time and money, creating a space-detecting algorithm that won him second prize at the 2018 Science and Technology Open House competition.
According to a university report, citing transportation specialist INRIX, Americans spend an average of 17 hours a year searching for a place to park at an estimated cost of $20.4 billion in wasted resources.
Mettupally’s creation relies on Big Data analytics and deep-learning techniques to lead drivers directly to an empty parking spot, the report said.
Mettupally, a master’s candidate in UAH’s Department of Computer Science, conceived of the idea shortly after the university transitioned to zone parking last fall.
"The data show that, on a typical day, there is a high chance that students or faculty members will have difficulty getting a parking spot between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., leading to the wastage of time and fuel, and adding to the pollution of the environment. Hence, finding a parking spot as soon as a person enters the parking lot is essential," Mettupally, who earned his bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, said in the university report.
What he needed, he realized, was to find a way to identify empty spaces and then direct the driver to their location, the report added.
But unlike other parking apps on the market, he wanted to develop one that didn’t rely on the purchase, installation, and maintenance of expensive in-ground sensors. Instead, his would employ a convolutional neural network capable of analyzing and classifying imagery collected via a video surveillance camera to detect whether or not a given parking spot is empty, it said.
Mettupally turned to Dr. Vineetha Menon, an assistant professor of computer science, for guidance in making the idea a reality.
As the director of UAH’s Big Data Analytics Lab, Menon also had access to the high-performance computing power that Mettupally needed to create and train his machine-learning model, which relies on a robust parking-lot dataset provided by the Federal University of Paraná in Brazil, according to the university.
By April, Mettupally had gotten far enough along that he was able to present his research at UAH’s fourth-annual Research Horizons Day poster session, ultimately taking home first place in the College of Science’s graduate poster category, the report said.
And by September, he was able to hold his own among his peers across the state, winning a second place award from Alabama EPSCoR in the graduate master’s division at the 2018 Science and Technology Open House: Showcasing STEM Activities across Alabama Institutions.
Since earning the honors, Mettupally has dealt with some hurtles in perfecting the program, such as differentiating between an empty space and a black car.
"More focus needs to be put on the pre-processing of the images to improve the results," he told the university, adding that "Object detection, which tells you if there is a car present or not, is not a problem, but object localization, which tells you where the car is, is difficult."
Once these issues are ironed out, Mettupally intends to develop a parking-support mobile app – dubbed InstaPark – that can display the real-time grid layout of empty and occupied parking spots using a phone’s GPS.
"This would assist both UAH students and employees in managing their time efficiently in finding their closest parking spot, help ease the traffic flow on campus, and provide better parking management services," he said.
