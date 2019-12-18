ALHAMBRA, Calif. — The congregation of the Alhambra Gurdwara is breathing a collective sigh of relief. On Dec. 2 the city’s planning commission revoked the approval it had given earlier this year for the religious structure to be torn down and replaced with a commercial and condominium complex.
Blindsided by that decision in June, the gurdwara, since then, has girded up and pushed back – effectively.
On Dec. 2, members of the congregation stepped forward at a public hearing and testified over and over again on the role the gurdwara had played in their lives over the past four decades. It was, they said, a place where prayer, learning, marriages, babysitting, education in the Punjabi language and a myriad other things had kept them together as one vibrant community. It was also pointed out that the gurdwara kitchen engages actively with the non-Sikh Indian American community, serving meals to the needy.
Five of the nine commissioners said if they had had the full details of the community that worshipped there, they would not have voted in June to have it demolished. At the time, the property owner, Herald Lau, had received permission for a commercial development when the planning commission was given the impression that the lot where the gurdwara stood was a vacant one. Lau, at the Dec. 2 hearing, suggested that he had not lied but that the staff had made errors.
Commissioner Ron Sahu reiterated what he had told India-West in September: “We don’t ask developers to take the oath before a meeting. We are looking at the papers presented to us.” He had noted then that the issue had raised questions about honesty and the city had to look into how to overcome the problem as a policy issue. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2qIoxB2)
It is believed that the vote reversal does not have precedent and in September there seemed little hope for the gurdwara to remain where it was. Nevertheless, led by president Santokh Singh, the gurdwara had gone to work seeking a vote in the city council for a hearing. They met with success when in October, the Alhambra City Council met and directed the planning commission to hold the Dec. 2 hearing that proved critical for the survival of the gurdwara.
The planning commission deliberated for several hours before reversing the approval.
