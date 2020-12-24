President-elect Joe Biden has named Pakistani American Ali Zaidi to his administration to serve as Deputy National Climate Adviser.
Zaidi, who currently serves as the deputy secretary to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for energy and environment, and as the chairman of climate policy and finance for the state, previously worked in the nation’s capital as part of the President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden administration, working in the Office of Budget and Management, at the U.S. Department of Energy and as a senior economic and environmental policy official.
"We need a whole-of-government approach to take on the climate crisis — in a way that spurs jobs and advances justice," Zaidi tweeted of his most recent appointment. "I was floored when President-elect @JoeBiden called. I still am — profoundly humbled, deeply honored, and so ready to get to work!"
Zaidi moved with his parents from Pakistan to Edinboro, Pennsylvania, in 1993, when he was 5 years old. He received a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Zaidi, believed to be the highest-ranking Pakistani-American appointed by Biden, will serve under Biden's pick for national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy.
