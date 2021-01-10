NEW DELHI (ANI) – The day after announcing that an all-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Jan. 10, hailed them as they took off for their destination.
"Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on Air India flight to fly over North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first," the minister tweeted. On Jan. 9, the minister had said in a tweet that Air India's woman power flies high around the world and it was a historic inaugural flight between the two cities.
"Air India's woman power flies high around the world. All women cockpit crew consisting of Captain Zoya Agarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akanksha Sonawane, and Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco," he said.
Air India added on Jan. 10, "And Countdown begins! Minutes away from take off of our nonstop flight frm San Francisco - Bengaluru. Air India set to script history as all women cockpit crew rolls out AI176 on its record-making around the world voyage, possibly charting the Polar route from SFO to BLR."
IANS adds: The direct distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is approximately 13,993 km and the cities are diametrically at opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of about 13.5 hours.
"The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day," the airline said. According to the statement, this will be the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by Air India or any other airline in India.
"The flight will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft VT ALG with a seating capacity of 238 seats including 8 first class, 35 business class, 195 economy class configurations, besides 4 cockpit and 12 cabin crew," it said.
"The route for this flight will be the safest, fastest and most economical. It will be an around-the-world flight and based on the wind speed and other logistical parameters, the polar route may be chosen as the flight path, which will result in savings on flying time, fuel consumption and curbing carbon footprint.
"Air India is engaging an all women cockpit crew for this flight. Air India has the highest women employee ratio for an airline in the world. Capt Nivedita Bhasin, Executive Director (Flight Safety), Air India, is also traveling on this flight," the statement said.
At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark and New York.
In addition, the airline plans to start its first ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and Chicago from Jan. 15.
