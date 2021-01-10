Air India said, "The flight will be operated by an all women cockpit crew of Capt Zoya Aggarwal (P1), Capt Papagari Thanmai (P1), Capt Akansha Sonaware (P2) and Capt Shivani Manhas (P2)." The airline plans to start its first ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and Chicago from Jan. 15, a move surely to be welcomed by the Indian American community. (IANS photo)