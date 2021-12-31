WASHINGTON – As the U.S. continues to register a record number of COVID-19 cases, American tennis legend Jimmy Connors has called on the Biden government and country's regulatory authority to recognize India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN for its vaccination program.
Taking to Twitter, the tennis legend asked the Food and Drug Administration to "allow COVAXIN to get in the game.”
"You always talk about Pfizer- J&J- Moderna vaccines -- may be a nod to Covaxin - ocgn - an opportunity to have an option - a choice- allow COVAXIN to get in the game-- I'm no Dr.- but the others have had a chance- why not #COVAXIN," Connors tweeted.
Last month, the World Health Organization had granted approval for Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin.
The WHO said that the Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO, had determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.
This appeal by the American tennis star comes as the U.S. has been witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence new coronavirus variant Omicron.
On Dec. 28, the U.S .set a single-day record of new infections, with 441,278 COVID-19 cases.
A record number of cases has led to the cancellation of thousands of inbound and outbound flights.
On Dec. 30, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that U.S. travelers can expect more flights to be cancelled as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the country.
ANI adds from Houston: Corbevax, a 'recombinant protein sub-unit' vaccine developed by Texas-based vaccine developers, was recently granted emergency approval by the Indian government and will be manufactured by the Hyderabad-based company Biological E, one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers.
This "old school" coronavirus vaccine has been developed by Prof. Peter Hotez, co-director of Texas Children's Hospitals Center for Vaccine Development and the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, along with his longtime collaborator Maria Elena Bottazzi.
The scientist duo is already in discussions with the World Health Organization for vaccine approvals to vaccinate developing and under-vaccinated world.
