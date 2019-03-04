Amazon Feb. 25 announced that its board of directors elected former PepsiCo chief executive officer Indra K. Nooyi as a director, as well as naming her to the Audit Committee of the board.
The announcement was filed by Amazon.com Inc.'s senior vice president David A. Zapolsky to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nooyi was the CEO of PepsiCo from October 2006 to October 2018, where she also served as the chairman of its board of directors from May 2007 to February 2019.
The Indian American executive was elected to PepsiCo’s board of directors and became its president and chief financial officer in 2001, and held leadership roles in finance, corporate strategy and development, and strategic planning after joining PepsiCo in 1994.
Nooyi has served as a director of Schlumberger Limited since April 2015. In connection with her election, Nooyi was granted a restricted stock unit award under the company’s 1997 Stock Incentive Plan for 549 shares of common stock of the company, to vest in three equal annual installments beginning on May 15, 2020, assuming continued service as a director, Amazon noted in its report filed to the SEC.
Nooyi also entered into an indemnification agreement with Amazon in the same form as its other directors have entered, the company added.
Nooyi is the second woman — and second woman of color — to be added to Amazon’s board in the past month. Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer joined the board on Feb. 4, according to reports.
Last year, facing an employee backlash and public criticism from black and Hispanic members of Congress, Amazon adopted a new policy to consider “a slate of diverse candidates, including women and minorities” for future openings on its board, GeekWire reported.
The company said at the time that it was merely formalizing its existing practice. Corporations are increasingly being called upon to increase board diversity, the report said.
Amazon now has six men and five women on its 11-member board.
Last month, The New York Times reported that Nooyi was being considered to lead the World Bank. She was also discussed as a potential replacement to CBS CEO Les Moonves, according to CNBC.
Nooyi took an advisory role on President Trump’s business council that was ultimately disbanded in 2017.
