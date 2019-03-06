EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. — Taking a veiled snipe at President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice declared her support for policies supporting immigration during a fireside chat here March 4 at the inaugural summit of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
“This is a country of immigrants,” said Rice, a Republican who served during former President George W. Bush’s two terms in office, first as his National Security Adviser and then as Secretary of State. Rice is now a faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
“This is a country of immigrants. We have always been open to the world, based on the idea that you can come from humble circumstances and become a leader,” said Rice, in a chat with USISPF chairman John Chambers, who formerly headed up Cisco. “The U.S. has always represented compassion. America was powerful, principled, thoroughly diplomatic, and compassionate,” she said, adding: “I loved being the chief diplomat of a country I loved so much.”
Rice, once the youngest provost ever at Stanford, noted that innovation rarely happens from the top down, and added that pipelines must exist to draw in ideas from every level of an entity.
The inaugural summit was attended by more than 250 Indian Americans, business leaders, and investors. Chambers joked that the venue had a capacity of 120, as participants packed the room.
Speaking of the India-Pakistan conflict, which escalated last week with both countries trading fire following the Feb. 14 terrorist attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, which killed at least 40 soldiers, Rice said: “In times like these, you need a diplomat to remind both sides that they need to cool down and do not want to go to war.”
Rice, who served as U.S. secretary of state during the 2008 Mumbai attacks by terrorists from Pakistan, which killed at least 176 people over three days, stated that both sides need to be willing to come to the table to find a solution for the ongoing conflict over Kashmir.
She credited the U.S-India civil nuclear deal for cementing trade and economic ties between the two countries, noting that Bush had lived in Austin, Texas — amid the Indian American diaspora — and knew he wanted India as a strategic partner. Rice credited former President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the deal in place.
Garnering a long laugh from the audience, Rice stated emphatically that she was not planning to run for office, despite several social media groups promoting her presidential run. She received USISPF’s first leadership award from Chambers and Mukesh Aghi, Indian American president and CEO of USISPF.
India’s new ambassador to the U.S., Harsh Vardhan Shringla, praised the U.S. administration and 64 members of Congress for condemning the Feb. 14 attack, believed to be orchestrated by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group. A suicide car bomber intercepted an Army convoy, killing at least 40 soldiers. “International opinion backed India 100 percent,” he said.
The afternoon summit was focused on India’s phenomenal growth rate, which currently stands at 7.6 percent, and its ability to touch 10 percent over the next few years. Shringla stated that the U.S. plays a critical role in India’s growth story. “It is a market worth accessing,” he said.
In 2017, U.S. goods and services trade with India totaled an estimated $126.2 billion. Exports were $49.4 billion; imports were $76.7 billion, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. India is the United States’ 9th largest goods trading partner with $74.3 billion in total for 2017. Trade in services with India (exports and imports) totaled an estimated $51.9 billion in 2017.
According to the Department of Commerce, U.S. exports of goods and services to India supported an estimated 197,000 jobs in 2015, the last year for which data was available.
“We’ve come a long way on the trade and economic side,” said Shringla at the summit. “Minor roadblocks must be avoided. Public opinion in India is very strong on having a good relationship with the U.S.”
“It has taken us too long to recognize the relationship we could have, with U.S.-India exchanges across the spectrum of sectors,” said the ambassador.
He noted that U.S. trade exports to India have increased by 58 percent. India has bought $5 billion in oil, 300 new aircraft, and spent $18 billion in the defense sector.
On the same day, however, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that the U.S. was terminating its Generalized System of Preferences status for India. The GSP is a U.S. trade program designed to promote economic growth in the developing world by providing preferential duty-free entry for up to 4,800 products from 129 designated beneficiary countries. India is one of the largest beneficiaries of the program. (See separate story.)
The afternoon summit featured a panel on technology and investment trends in India. Another panel discussed the role of India in the current international trade environment.
Chambers noted his unequivocal support for Modi, and expressed his hope that the U.S.-India partnership would flourish, regardless of which party wins in the upcoming general election in India.
