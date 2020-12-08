President-elect Joe Biden Dec.7 announced his nomination of Indian American physician Vivek Murthy to serve as Surgeon General in his administration.
Murthy, who served as Surgeon General from 2014 to 2017 during the Obama administration, said in a tweet: “I never dreamed I’d have the honor to once again serve as Surgeon General.”
“In this moment of crisis, I’m grateful for the opportunity to help end this pandemic, be a voice for science, and support our nation on its path to rebuilding and healing,” he said.
Murthy’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.
HealthBegins founder Rishi Manchanda, who has known Murthy for 21 years, and worked with him to build the non-profit Doctors for America, told India-West: “Vivek is a visionary leader, thoughtful listener, and trusted communicator. I am very proud of his nomination. He gives me hope.”
Murthy currently serves as co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force.
Manchanda expressed his hope that — under Murthy’s leadership — the incoming administration would develop a standardized approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, across all states, and an improved alignment of all federal agencies managing the crisis.
He also expressed hope that the new administration would recruit and fund an army of 150,000 public health workers that would work in communities most vulnerable to becoming infected and dying from COVID. The pandemic has disproportionately impacted low income people, many of whom serve as essential workers, and people of color.
Biden has already announced a plan to train and hire 100,000 community health workers to do contact tracing and detect the disease’s spread. Manchanda said community health workers could help vulnerable communities understand the importance of getting vaccinated.
Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, told India-West that Murthy, a lifetime member of AAPI, was an inspired choice for Surgeon General amid the pandemic. “He will be an asset to the Administration and to the people of the United States.”
Jonnalagadda said one of the biggest challenges for the incoming administration will be developing a strategy for vaccine distribution. Pfizer and Moderna have received emergency use authorization for their vaccines, which have efficacy rates of 95 and 94 percent, respectively. The challenge, however, will be manufacturing sufficient doses: currently, the U.S. has the capability to manufacture a maximum of 20 million doses per month. People must receive two doses of the vaccine, thus more than 700 million doses must be manufactured to serve the U.S. population.
Jonnalagadda said that India has the manufacturing capacity to supply the vaccine to the entire world: he said he hoped Murthy would influence the Administration to consider India in its vaccine strategy.
AAPI is the second largest medical organization in the U.S. after the American Medical Association. Jonnalagadda said he hoped that Murthy and the Biden administration would consider the organization in a policy-making capacity. Since the start of the pandemic, AAPI has delivered numerous webinars educating the community and lawmakers, he said.
MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, told India-West: "It is easy for us at Indiaspora to understand why President-elect Biden has entrusted Vivek Murthy with the important leadership position of Surgeon General.”
“Not only did Vivek advise Biden through the presidential campaign, but he also articulately led the Indiaspora network through two prescient and excellently researched briefings on the topics of COVID and loneliness. During this consuming public health crisis, we believe that the Surgeon General's role should be a Cabinet level position in the next administration, to help steer the nation out of the turbulent waters we are currently in,” said Rangaswami.
Biden announced Murthy’s nomination along with his other picks for his health team, including: Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services; Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the President on COVID-19, who will also continue in his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Jeff Zients, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response and Counselor to the President. Former White House and Pentagon senior advisor Natalie Quillian will serve as Deputy Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response.
“This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced — getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones,” said Biden, in a press statement announcing his nominations.
“This team of world-class medical experts and public servants will be ready on day one to mobilize every resource of the federal government to expand testing and masking, oversee the safe, equitable, and free distribution of treatments and vaccines, re-open schools and businesses safely, lower prescription drug and other health costs and expand affordable health care to all Americans, and rally the country and restore the belief that there is nothing beyond America’s capacity if we do it together,” he said.
As reported earlier in India-West, Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States, from Dec. 15, 2014 to April 21, 2017, tackling the opioid epidemic, promoting childhood vaccines and warning about the dangers of e-cigarettes, as well as fighting the spread of Ebola and the Zika virus.
Known for his soft-spoken demeanor, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller, "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.