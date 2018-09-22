L-r: Prakash M. Swamy, president of America Tamil Sangam; author-novelist Sivasankari, Dr. Natraj, a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly; Tamil Nadu State Minister for Social Welfare Dr. V. Saroja, Dr. V. Maithreyan, a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha; and Dr. Jayavardhan, a member of parliament in the Lok Sabha-South Madras. (photo provided)