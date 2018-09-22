The New York-based America Tamil Sangam and Shri Vari Foundation recently inaugurated ten restrooms at two corporation schools in Chennai, which have been adopted by them. The construction was done partly with the donations made by the Indian American organizations American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin of Queens and Long Island, and the Indian Association of Long Island, New York.
The two associations jointly donated around $15,000 to the Chennai flood relief fund of the Tamil Sangam two years ago which was now utilized to construct restrooms for girl students in two schools, according to a press release.
One school lacked private bathrooms, while the other had fewer restrooms for over a hundred children, added the press release.
At a function held Sept. 11 at the Dr. Janaki MGR College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu State Minister for Social Welfare Dr. V. Saroja said building restrooms helps improve the health of girl students and praised the effort of the two organizations.
She announced a government grant of Rs. 10 lakh to the anganwadi (day care center) to be set up in an aided school in Thuluvapushpagiri in Tamil Nadu, whose principal-in-charge was honored at the event.
Dr. V. Maithreyan, a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha, was the guest of honor at the event. Other dignitaries, who lauded the efforts of the Tamil Sangam and were guests at the event included Dr. J. Jayavardhan, a member of parliament in the Lok Sabha-South Madras, author-novelist Sivasanskari, and Dr. R. Natraj, a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. Natraj offered his support and cooperation to any Tamil association from abroad willing to take up development work in his Mylapore constituency.
Prakash M. Swamy, president of America Tamil Sangam, said the two schools were chosen because one school had consistently produced 100 percent results in the tenth standard government exams for the past eight years and the other excelled in promoting hygiene and discipline among students.
Swamy added their future plans include providing free sanitary napkins to girl students, enhancing the library and computer skills, providing uniforms to students, and sprucing up the campus.
