The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recently concluded its 12th annual Global Healthcare Summit in Mumbai, during which it vowed to make a larger commitment to give back to India.
The three-day event, inaugurated by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Dec. 28 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, was jointly organized by American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.
Kovind told the nearly 500 delegates who had come from around the world to attend the landmark summit in Mumbai that AAPI is more than just a platform of doctors and medical practitioners during his inaugurating speech.
“It is a link between two vibrant and democratic societies, both of which have addressed major public health challenges in their own way,” Kovind added.
He praised AAPI and the over 100,000 Indian American physicians in the United States for their great contributions.
“The professionalism and goodwill of Indian doctors in America has won them – won you, I should say – a well-deserved reputation,” he told the AAPI leaders, according to a news release. “In fact, it has occasionally led to diplomatic gains for India for which your association must be appreciated.”
Kovind urged AAPI to continue its efforts in the prevention and management of lifestyle diseases, diabetes and obesity, where physicians of Indian origin can bring in “traditional Indian wellness practices to modern medical systems. Please see what your association can do in this area,” he told AAPI delegates
AAPI president Dr. Naresh Parikh noted that over the past 12 years AAPI physicians have collaborated with several professional medical associations, academic institutions, the government of India, and have made significant contributions towards addressing diabetes.
Summit chair Dr. Ravi Jahagirdar, with a view to help the delivery of healthcare to millions across the nation, said, “AAPI has capped the voluminous achievements of the past 37 years with a clear vision to move forward taking this noble organization and its vision for better healthcare to newer heights.”
Jahagirdar and his wife Dr. Udita Jahagirdar contributed funds towards the Burns Unit Seth G.S. Medical College and Hospital in Mumbai and the unit was dedicated during GHS 2018, the AAPI noted in its release.
AAPI during the summit also pushed for the next generation of physicians with a Young Investigator Research Competition.
Leading physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country and internationally converged onto Mumbai to further the exchange of knowledge and best practices on recent global medical advances, to develop vibrant and viable health policy agendas, and address growing healthcare challenges, AAPI said.
The summit also featured a CEO forum which addressed by leaders from Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Dr. Preetha Rajaraman, health attaché, U.S. government; Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar, MD, Sanofi; Sudarshan Jain, former MD, Abbott; Madan Rohini Krishnan, MD, Medtronic India; Dr. William Pinsky, president, ECFMG; Neal Simon, president, AUA; DG Shah, secretary, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance; Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, president, CHPF; Dr. Naresh Parikh, president of AAPI; Dr. Vinod Shah, AAPI past president; Dr. Raj Bhayani, co-chair, GHS; and Dr. Ravi Jahagirdar, chairman, GHS.
The Forum discussed ways to ensure that lower cost and effective medicines with the highest quality continue to make India the world leader in this field. The CEO Forum focused on identifying ways to successfully implement “Ayushman Bharat,” a brainchild Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision is to provide quality healthcare to India’s billion people.
Building on its collaborative efforts with several non-governmental organizations and USAID, AAPI committed itself to strengthen its initiatives to “make every city, ever district, every village in India TB free.”
The planning/review session at the GHS focused on a roadmap for a TB-Free India, a combined effort of AAPI and CETI under the guidance of the Government of India and USAID, where the progress in the 10 cities where the program has been on for several months, was reviewed through a live webcast from each of these 10 cities, AAPI said.
GHS 2018 provided the participants and world leaders in the healthcare industry a rare platform to interact with and listen to leading physicians, healthcare professionals, academicians, scientists, and leaders of the hospitals, technology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies to develop solutions that will make cost effective and quality healthcare accessible to all Indians, the release said.
One in seven Americans is touched by an Indian American physician, noted the release. There is an equally large percentage of medical residents, fellows and students in the U.S. serving millions of Americans. AAPI’s GHS has also provided a venue for medical education programs and symposia with world-renowned physicians on the cutting edge of medicine.
The 13th Global Healthcare Summit is planned to be held from July 19 to July 21 in Hyderabad, India.
