The American Association of Physicians recently unveiled its class of 2020 members, with three Indian Americans named among the 72 individuals honored.
Named among the new members were Prasad Devarajan of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; Svati Shah of Duke University; and Vijay Shah of the Mayo Clinic.
As a pediatric nephrologist, Devarajan treats children and adolescents who have kidney stones, acute kidney injuries and chronic kidney diseases. He says in his bio that he believes that patients always come first, and that patient care is job one.
The group provides personalized care to every child. Children can get sick quickly, but with good care they typically recover fast and completely. It’s very rewarding to see a sick child transformed into a healthier kid as a result of the team’s good care in partnership with their family, he said.
Devarajan has authored about 300 peer-reviewed publications and 70 book chapters, and has delivered more than 200 invited lectures internationally.
His research activities have been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health and other agencies for more than 30 years. This work spans the spectrum of highly collaborative basic, translational and clinical inquiries, all focused on improving child health.
In his research, he and his team are actively investigating mechanisms that cause the kidney to fail acutely and chronically. The results of these investigations are providing the team with novel biomarkers to predict kidney disease, and also with new pathways they can target with innovative therapies.
Shah is professor of medicine, vice-chief of Translational Research and associate director of the Cardiology Fellowship within the Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine and is co-director of Translational Research within the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute.
Her research laboratory focuses on the molecular epidemiology of cardiometabolic diseases, using integrated 'omics technologies including genomics and metabolomics, to identify novel biomarkers and mechanisms of disease pathogenesis, her bio notes.
She earned an MHS in medical genomics from Duke University; her M.D. from the University of Washington at Seattle; and a MHS from Johns Hopkins University.
Vijay Shah is a faculty member at the Mayo Clinic. Shah’s research focuses on several interrelated areas broadly relating to chronic liver disease, his bio notes.
These include both alcohol- and nonalcohol-based forms of liver cirrhosis and its complications. Studies span from laboratory-based studies on mechanisms of disease to clinical trials.
The work of Shah and his colleagues targets several aspects of liver disease where better therapies are needed and could develop. This includes new treatments for alcohol-related liver disease and treatments for liver cirrhosis and its complications, such as portal hypertension, it said.
He earned a bachelor’s and medical degree from Northwestern, as well as had his residency there. He was a Fellow at Yale and the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.
The Association of American Physicians is a nonprofit, professional organization founded in 1885 by seven physicians, including Dr. William Osler and Dr. William Henry Welch, for “the advancement of scientific and practical medicine.”
The association is comprised of members who are leading senior physician scientists and are competitively selected. Currently it has over 1,700 active members and approximately 600 emeritus and honorary members from the United States, Canada and other countries.
The goals of its members include the pursuit of medical knowledge, and the advancement through experimentation and discovery of basic and clinical science and their application to clinical medicine.
Each year, individuals having attained excellence in achieving these goals, are recognized by nomination for membership by the Council of the Association. Their election gives them the opportunity to share their scientific discoveries and contributions with their colleagues at the annual meeting, according to the association website.
To be eligible for nomination, an individual has to be nominated by a member and seconded by a member. The nominee works with the nominator on the information required that is then submitted by the nominator.
