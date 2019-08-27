The American Association of University Women has awarded $4 million in fellowships and grants to 259 women from around the world pursuing graduate degrees at universities in the U.S.
Four fellowships and grants were awarded to Indian American women. Eight women from India and other countries in South Asia received international fellowships.
“In the 130 years that AAUW has been providing funding, our fellows and grantees have contributed so much to their schools, their communities and to society at large,” said Kim Churches, chief executive officer of AAUW.
“We know that this year’s recipients will continue in that esteemed tradition, and we are honored to provide the resources they need to excel in their academic work – and to ultimately make a difference in the world,” she said in a press statement.
AAUW is one of the world’s leading supporters of graduate women’s education, and has awarded more than $115 million in fellowships, grants and awards to 13,000 recipients from 145 countries since 1888.
The organization noted that candidates are selected on the basis of scholarly excellence, quality and originality of project design and active commitment to helping women and girls through service in their communities, professions or fields of research.
Mousumi Bose, an Indian American graduate student at Montclair University in New Jersey, received an American fellowship. Bose aims to improve the standards of care for families affected by rare pediatric disorders, by shifting the paradigm of care to a more community-wide, public-health approach. Her goal for the fellowship is to compose and submit a publication describing the impact of gender on the nature of family care-giving for rare diseases.
Natasha Chaku, a developmental psychology Ph.D. student at Fordham University in New York, also received an American fellowship. Chaku is focusing on adolescent development, and uses active video gaming to elucidate associations between physical activity and executive functioning, to provide a deeper understanding of how to best capitalize on windows of opportunity in development, and to inform policies and practices regarding physical activity in school settings.
Ishani Dharmadasa received a career development grant to study psychology at National University in San Diego, Calif. Dharmadasa decided to change careers after giving birth to her first child, who was born with an extremely rare brain disease and is severely disabled. She wanted to pursue a career working with special-needs children. Dharmadasa is studying for a master’s degree in school psychology and focusing her thesis research on the advantages and disadvantages of Inclusion for special-education students. As a special-needs mother, she hopes to empower other mothers throughout their journey.
Karanjeet Dosanjh also received a career development grant to attend Lincoln Law School in Sacramento, Calif. After finishing law school, Dosanjh plans to focus her efforts on empowering, educating and providing assistance to women of all ages in vulnerable or abusive relationships and marriages with no support and limited resources.
Her goal is to extend her legal assistance to specific agencies that assist victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking within the Asian community.
Arushi Singh is a Ph.D. candidate in culture and performance at the University of California, Los Angeles. Singh, who is based in India, received an international fellowship from AAUW. She is an interdisciplinary scholar with interests in South Asian performance histories, gender politics in art and political economies of cultural production. Her dissertation examines the work of women and LGBT artists producing contemporary dance in the Indian subcontinent.
Snehalatha Boddu of India also received an international fellowship to pursue her master’s degree at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Boddu will focus on regulatory affairs and quality assurance, good manufacturing practices, drug development, pharmaceutical marketing, and food and drug laws in the pharmaceutical industry.
Singmila Shimrah of India also received an international fellowship to attain her Ph.D., in Peace Building and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Shimrah specializes in women, peace and security, advocating for women's inclusion, participation and leadership in decision making in peace talks and peace processes. Shimrah has organized Naga community networks and women's groups for community engagement and participation in the peace process of Myanmar, and is focusing on a comparative case study of current Naga peace processes in Myanmar and India.
Award-winning journalist Priyanka Vora received an international fellowship to pursue her master’s degree at New York University. Vora is focusing on the intersection of technology, business, and journalism. In 2017, she won the International Centre for Journalists award for Early Childhood Development reporting and the Red Ink Award in India for health reporting for her series on an encephalitis outbreak in a conflict-ridden district of Odisha.
Sonam Sherpa and Subekshya Bidari of Nepal also received international fellowships, along with Ayesha Omer of Pakistan, and Amrit Kaur Munjeet Singh of Malaysia.
