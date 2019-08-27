The American Association of University Women has awarded $4 million in fellowships and grants to 259 women from around the world. Indian American women include (clockwise from top) Mousumi Bose, Natasha Chaku, Ishani Dharmadasa, and Karanjeet Dosanjh. International fellowships were awarded to Subekshya Bidari of Nepal, Snehalatha Buddu of India, Amrit Kaur Manjeet Singh of Malaysia, Ayesha Omer of Pakistan, Sonam Sherpa of Nepal, and Singmila Shimrah, Arushi Singh, and Priyanka Vora from India. (AAUW photos, compiled by India-West)