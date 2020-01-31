The American Chemical Society recently unveiled its 2020 national award recipients with four Indian Americans among the group.
Hemamala I. Karunadasa of Stanford University was honored with the Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator. She works with colleagues in materials science, geology, and applied physics to drive the discovery of new materials with applications in clean energy. Using the tools of synthetic chemistry, her group designs hybrid materials that couple the structural tunability of organic molecules with the diverse electronic and optical properties of extended inorganic solids.
Karunadas is a graduate of Princeton University where she studied chemistry and materials science, earning an A.B. with high honors; she then received her Ph.D. from UC Berkeley.
Anil Kumar of PPG Industries received the ACS Award for Creative Invention recipient. Kumar is an associate fellow of specialty coatings and materials based in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.
T.V. RajanBabu of the Ohio State University was among the group of Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award recipients.
RajanBabu received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kerala University and the Indian Institute of Technology, respectively. He obtained a doctorate degree from Ohio State working with Prof. Harold Shechter, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University with the late professor R. B. Woodward.
He then joined the Research Staff of Dupont Central Research and Development becoming a Research Fellow in 1993. He returned to Ohio State as a professor of chemistry in 1995 and is currently a Distinguished Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Additionally, Yogesh Surendranath of MIT was named a Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry recipient.
Surendranath is the Paul M. Cook career development assistant professor at MIT. He leads the Surendranath Lab, which is focused on addressing global challenges in the areas of chemical catalysis, energy storage and utilization, and environmental stewardship.
Fundamental and technological advances in each of these areas require new methods for controlling the selectivity and efficiency of inner-sphere reactions at solid-liquid interfaces. The lab’s strategy emphasizes the bottom-up, molecular-level, engineering of functional inorganic interfaces with a current focus on electrochemical energy conversion, according to its website.
The majority of the recipients named – all but the Arthur C. Cope Scholars – will be honored at an awards ceremony on March 24, in conjunction with the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting & Exposition in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
