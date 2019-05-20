The American College of Physicians recently announced its latest class of 2019 Fellows, with countless Indian American and South Asian Americans among the honorees.
Among the Fellows are Sajith Joseph of Arizona, Manjit Kaur Singh of Northern California, Sabita Malla and Ramdas G. Pai of Southern California, Mohammed Qureshi of Connecticut, Sunil Kalra of Washington, D.C.; Chhatrapal S. Thakur of Florida, Abdul Mannan Chaudhry of Georgia; and Sandeep S. Pangarkar of Idaho.
Other Fellows include Shikha Jain, Mathangi R. Sekharan, Keyur V. Shah and Nina R. Yesavalli of Northern Illinois; Vasanthy Thevarajah of Maine; Amtul H. Bandagi, Kavyashri Kodlipet Jagadeesh, Preeti G. Misra, Sangeetha Nanthabalan, Aditya Neravetla, Satyen S. Nichani, Mythri Ramegowda and Sunil D. Rao of Michigan; Mool Chand of Minnesota; Pradeep Bathina and Bhagyashri Navalkele of Mississippi; and Murali Vuda of Missouri.
In New Hampshire, Dona Varghese was among the Fellows. New Jersey Fellows included Vignendra Ariyarajah, Payal D. Parikh, Hasitkumar D. Patel and Ravindran T. Rajaraman; in New York, Bharat Monga and Manoj J. Mammen were named Fellows.
Ohio Fellows include Imtiaz Ahmed and Vijay S. Duggirala; Shreya Kangovi and Rohit Mehta were among the Pennsylvania honorees.
In South Dakota, Govarthanan Rajendiran was named among the Fellows. Nagendra Gupta, Vabhave Pal, Pervaiz Rahman and Madhu S.R. Badireddy were Fellows out of Texas. Kishore Patcha was the lone Fellow in Utah.
Gaurav T. Parikh, Rachel A. Paul Jeyadhas from Virginia; Venu Gopala Reddy Gangireddy and Nainesh M. Patel from West Virginia; and Hymavathi Padma, Surendra Patel and Ranjith Wijeratne were among the Fellows from Wisconsin honored by ACP.
Also named Fellows from outside the U.S. were Sunita Aggarwal, E. Dhandapani, D. Shree Bhusan Raju, Divya Saxena, Nishikant A. Sharma and Nihal Thomas of India; Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and Golam Nabi of Bangladesh; and Muhammad Ahmed Saeed of Pakistan.
In total, the ACP credentials committee approved 324 new Fellows.
