A Hyderabad street bears a deserted look on Day 5 of the 21-day countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, on March 29, 2020. An American couple, th Savilles, from Georgia, were scheduled to leave the country on March 26, but said the U.S. Embassy told them the day before that airlines were refusing to help evacuate them and hundreds of other U.S. citizens. (IANS photo)