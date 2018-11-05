The American Dental Association and its House of Delegates Oct. 22 announced during a meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii, that Indian American executive director of the Indian Dental Association in the U.S. Dr. Chad Gehani will serve as its next president.
The ADA’s 482 delegates overwhelmingly voted in favor of Gehani becoming the next president, choosing him over three other doctors, according to a news release.
Gehani is now officially president-elect of the American Dental Association and will automatically ascend to the post of ADA president at the close of the House of Delegates meeting in San Francisco in October 2019.
Drs. Chad and Rekha Gehani are both members of the ADA for the last three-plus decades each, a combined membership of over 70 years.
During the course of his campaign Gehani made over 20 tireless visits to multiple states around the country and spoke to scores of ADA delegates relentlessly understanding their needs and the needs of the profession in the United States at this time, the release said.
He then came up with specific solutions to issues that he had studied for over a year and very eloquently spoke from his heart, extempore all the time, he explained his strategy to the delegates for handling specific issues and provide optimal results that will take us all in the right direction, it said.
Gehani previously served as president of the New York State Dental Association and the Queens County Dental Society. In addition to the ADA, Gehani is a member of the American Association of Endodontists and the Indian Dental Association.
The Indian American received his dental degree from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. He is the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, which recognizes Americans who dedicate their lives to community and is bestowed by the Ellis Island Honor Society.
