The American Dental Association recently announced that Dr. Chad Gehani has been named its president.
By being bestowed the honor, Gehani, a professor at New York University, became the association’s first Indian American president.
Born in Kurla, Mumbai, and educated in the Government Dental Collage in Mumbai, Gehani immigrated to the U.S. in 1975.
Gehani is a man of many qualities – a respected clinician, visionary leader, passionate educator, admired mentor, humanitarian and effective collaborator making significant contributions to organized dentistry, oral health care and dental education, a news release said.
In addition to advocating for underprivileged people, he has always been concerned about the future of dentistry. His vision is to unite the dental profession, so that the ADA is the “Voice of Dentistry” in the United States. He is widely respected for his ability to bring all the stakeholders together, noted the release.
In 2014, Gehani was installed as a trustee of the American Dental Association, representing New York state. He has served as a member of the committee on International Programs and Development from 2005-2009; council on membership from 2006-2009; and chair, New York State Tripartite Grassroots Membership Initiative, from 2002-2007; and National Summit on Diversity, 2009-2010, his bio said.
Gehani was president of the New York State Dental Association from 2011 to 2012. During his tenure, he successfully preserved adult Dental Medicaid and created a task force to examine the licensure process. NYSDA was successful in passing legislation offering loan forgiveness to young dentists/recent graduates willing to serve in areas of decreased access to care in New York State, the release said.
Gehani’s awards include the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2015; Emil Lentchner Distinguished Service Award of Queens County Dental Society in 2013; Distinguished Service Award of The Pierre Fauchard Academy, New
York Section in 2013 and 2008; New York State Dental Foundation Award of Excellence in Community Service and 2006; International College of Dentists Award for International Dental Service in 2000; and Best Teacher Award, International College of Dentists (India Section) in 1990.
In addition, he is a Fellow, of American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, Pierre Fauchard Academy, his bio said.
