Bengaluru-based doctor Raghuram Nagarathna has been selected to receive the American Diabetes Association’s ‘2019 Vivian Fonseca and Nagendran Family Diabetes Research Award.’
Raghuram was recognized with this honor during the ADA’s 79th Scientific Sessions this week at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Calif.
She delivered the Vivian Fonseca and Nagendran Family Diabetes Research Award presentation, “Diabetes Prevention through Yoga-Based Lifestyle: A Pan-India Randomized Controlled Trial,” June 8.
This award, given in memory of P. Nagendran, “promotes and recognizes diabetes research focused on the South Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations, and/or research by a scientist from these areas,” said the American Diabetes Association. The award honors the contributions of Dr. Vivian Fonseca, former ADA president, medicine and science, and chief of endocrinology at Tulane University School of Medicine.
Nagarathna is the medical director of the Arogyadhama Naturopathy and Yoga Clinic, a 250-bed teaching hospital of integrative medicine that combines an evidence-based Integrated Approach of Yoga Therapy (IAYT, including disease specific asanas, breathing techniques, meditation, yogic diet, and yogic counseling) with modern medicine, ayurveda, naturopathy, acupuncture, and physiotherapy offered to patients with different noncommunicable diseases, under the supervision of a team of experts in each of these specialties, said the American Diabetes Association.
“Thank you, Dr. Nagarathna, for your tireless efforts to improve treatment and outcomes for people with diabetes in underserved populations and poor countries,” said Louis H. Philipson, ADA’s 2019 president of medicine and science. “Your innovative work has had an impressive impact on the lives of many people. Congratulations on this honor.”
She also serves as a distinguished professor in the medical college, guides Ph.D. students, and works as the principal investigator for many funded yoga-related clinical projects of the Vivekananda University. She is a member of the yoga-related policy making national committees of the World Health Organization, Niti Aayog, university grants commission, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, and the Indian Yoga Association.
Nagarathna has also authored more than 60 publications “in peer reviewed high impact journals,” written 12 books, published DVDs, and given TV serials on yoga for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, spinal problems, and women’s health issues, said the association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.