NEW DELHI — Indian students aspiring to enroll themselves at U.S. universities can now get authentic information, with the American Embassy here launching an app for this purpose June 12.
The embassy has also planned a number of other measures for the benefit of Indian students wanting to study in the U.S., whose economy has already benefited to the tune of $7.5 billion from the Indian students’ money.
“We want the authentic information on U.S. universities to be available to the Indian students,” Karl M. Adam, deputy cultural affairs officer at the embassy, said while launching the EducationUSA India mobile application, which will provide comprehensive and accurate information for studying in the U.S.
He said the embassy has combined all EducationUSA information into one Facebook page.
At present, the EducationUSA app has seven student advising centers in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad – Adam said.
“We are looking to expand the number of these centers. We are also researching to build a network of credible agents to disseminate authentic information on the U.S. education system and help the students with their application process,” he added.
As per the estimates, Indian students represent over 17 percent of the total international student population in the U.S., the second largest community in U.S. followed by China.
The embassy officials said the U.S. has a million international students and one out of every five international students is an Indian.
The number of Indian students enrolling with the universities in the U.S. has doubled in the last decade, they said.
In 2018, 196,000 students were enrolled at higher education institutions in the U.S. from India. This was a significant increase from 182,000 in 2017.
According to the officials at the embassy, the student visa approval rate is as high as 90 percent.
Talking about the education system, Adam said the U.S. offers a multi-disciplinary approach to education at the university level.
“The universities follow a flexible approach to education and it is possible for the students to change their majors after getting admission. Seventy percent of international students go to 300 schools in U.S. but we have 4,700 accredited colleges to choose from,” he said.
