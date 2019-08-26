The campaign team for Arizona 6th Congressional District candidate Dr. Hiral Tipirneni Aug. 12 announced that the American Federation of Teachers-Arizona has endorsed the candidate.
The federation praised Tipirneni’s commitment to ensuring that all Arizona children get a quality education, according to the news release.
"We are proud to support Hiral's campaign. It's time for a leader who will stand with educators and help fight for our students,” AFT Arizona president Ralph Quintana said in a statement. “While David Schweikert has repeatedly voted to slash education funding at all levels, we know that Hiral will fight to make sure our schools have the resources they need to give our children a good education.”
AFT Arizona represents over 1,000 teachers, paraprofessionals and school-related personnel, local, state and federal employees, higher education faculty and staff, and nurses and other healthcare professionals, the release said.
"The members of AFT Arizona do the critically important work of educating our kids and I am so honored to have their support," said Tipirneni. "There is no question that the best way to set our community up for success is making sure that every child gets a quality education. For too long, our system has been harmed by continuous funding cuts – it’s time to rethink our priorities. As a member of Congress I will always fight for our students."
AFT’s endorsement marks the fourth major Arizona labor group to back Hiral for Congress. The Indian American candidate has also received the support of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 104, and Communication Workers of America Arizona State Council.
These groups represent a combined total of 36,200 Arizona workers. Recently, Tipirneni also received the endorsements of both Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran.
