The American Heart Association of New Jersey recently announced that Dr. Rachana Kulkarni has been named as its newest president and will also be the head of the board of directors for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to a report in mycentraljersey.com.
Kulkarni currently serves as the president and managing partner of Medicor Cardiology, which is part of the Atlantic Health System and has dedicated her professional career to raise heart disease awareness in women.
The Indian American physician is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology, according to Medicor. She completed her internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at UMDNJ- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School following graduation from Government Medical College in Nagpur, India where she was a National Merit Scholar.
Kulkarni has been recognized as a 'Top Doc' and as a 'Top Cardiologist' for the past several years. In addition, she has been commended by her peers as one of the best cardiologists in New Jersey and has been identified as one of the ‘Best Doctors for Women’. She was also recognized as a top cardiologist by The International Association of HealthCare Professionals, according to her bio.
She has been honored for her leadership by the 'Executive Women of New Jersey' and was recognized by NJBIZ as Best 50 Women in Business in New Jersey for the outstanding contributions she has made to the state of New Jersey, both in her industry and community. She serves on the governing body of AAPI and is the chair of the women physician section of AAPI.
