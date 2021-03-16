Seen, virtually, at AIF’s 20th annual Bay Area Spring Celebration are (left-right): Mastercard executive chairman Ajay Banga; AIF Board co-chair and Indian American entrepreneur Lata Krishnan; and Krishnan’s husband Ajay Shah. On March 14 Krishnan and Shah announced the largest gift to AIF, a $5 million gift to the Fellowship program, renamed the AIF Banyan Impact Fellowship. (AIF screengrab provided)