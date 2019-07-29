The American India Foundation and WestBridge Capital July 23 announced a four-year partnership to improve access to quality education and better governance of public schools in India.
The generous grant of one million dollars from the investment firm will enable over 43,500 children from migrating communities in rural Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to acquire quality learning and knowledge, giving them opportunities for a better future, said AIF.
This WestBridge grant, said the nonprofit, will enable AIF’s Learning and Migration Program to “achieve significant measurable impact through learning enrichment activities in learning resource centers, thereby bridging the learning deficits of children and improving their learning levels in STEM.”
The program focuses on an estimated 139 million people who migrate from remote villages across rural areas in search of work for up to eight months, often uprooting entire families. Children are forced to migrate with their parents, leaving behind their schools, friends and communities, said AIF, which was founded in 2001 at the initiative of President Bill Clinton following a request from Prime Minister Vajpayee.
The project will also leverage government resources by working with anganwadis (government-run rural child care centers) to strengthen foundational learning and hand-hold public school teachers.
Additionally, community members will receive capacity building to monitor government-run hostels and look into school governance issues.
This grant, said AIF, will benefit more than 43,500 children and 25,500 community members in four states of India.
“I am excited about the impact this funding is going to create on children’s education in some of the remotest rural communities in India, breaking the cycle of poverty and building a brighter future for them,” said Nishant Pandey, CEO of AIF.
“Providing education to the children of migrant labor is critical to breaking these families from their multi-generational cycle of poverty. My field visits to AIF’s programs in India convinced me that they are doing a fantastic job on the ground,” added Sumir Chadha, Indian American managing director and co-founder of WestBridge Capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.