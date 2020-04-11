The American India Foundation, an Indian American nonprofit organization founded in 2001 in the wake of the devastating Gujarat earthquake, April 3 said it will use its existing “service delivery platforms,” comprising frontline health workers, teachers, community mobilizers and local self-governments, to contribute to the COVID-19 preparedness and response work and strengthen India’s healthcare system.
The nonprofit launched an initiative to serve and protect underprivileged communities in India against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to help them emerge strongly through the resulting social and economic crisis, according to a PTI report.
“We believe that India’s poor, who have limited access to the right information, healthcare and are predominantly employed or self-employed in the unorganized sector, are expected to bear a disproportionate brunt of the economic fallout of this unprecedented health emergency,” AIF chief executive officer Nishant Pandey said, launching the intervention framework for COVID-19 response.
“In the medium to long term, the impact of job losses, disruption in children’s education and social isolation might turn out to be greater than those from the health emergency,” he said, adding that the organization will try to ensure that the communities with the greatest needs are not affected the hardest during this crisis.
The AIF’s intervention framework for COVID-19 response includes behavior change communication, promoting community preparedness and building long-term resilience of communities, said the PTI report.
Earlier, AIF has earlier worked for relief and reconstruction efforts in several catastrophes in India, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, 2004 tsunami, 2008 Bihar flood, 2013 Uttarakhand flood, 2014 Kashmir flood, 2015 Chennai flood and 2018 Kerala flood.
The organization claims that it has so far impacted the lives of 5.6 million of India’s poor in 24 states.
