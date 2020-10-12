The American Institute of Chemical Engineers recently announced a group of new fellows, which included Indian Americans Ram B. Gupta and Kamalesh K. Sirkar.
The rank of Fellow is AIChE’s highest grade of membership and is achieved only through election by the Board of Directors.
Nominated by their peers, candidates for AIChE Fellow must have significant chemical engineering experience (generally 25 years), must have demonstrated significant service to the profession, and must have been a member of AIChE for at least 10 years, according to the institute.
Gupta is a professor and the associate dean for Faculty Research Development at Virginia Commonwealth University.
In his position, he helps to advance research in all the school’s engineering disciplines: biomedical, chemical, computer, electrical, mechanical and nuclear engineering.
Prior to joining VCU in 2014, he was director of the Energy for Sustainability Program at the National Science Foundation.
He is the author of several books, including the recent titles Gasoline, Diesel and Ethanol Biofuels from Grasses and Plants and Compendium of Hydrogen Energy. He earned his Ph.D. in chemical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
Sirkar is distinguished professor of chemical engineering and foundation professor of membrane separations at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
He is known for his contributions to membrane science and technology, and his AIChE leadership encompasses decades of conference programming, particularly in the area of separations.
He has chaired 21 AIChE meeting sessions on membrane separations and organized the Separations Technology Symposiums at five AIChE-supported Sino-U.S. conferences.
In addition to leadership roles in the Separations Div. and other AIChE groups, Sirkar is an AIChE mentor to his undergrad and graduate students.
AIChE is the world's leading organization for chemical engineering professionals, with more than 60,000 members from more than 110 countries.
AIChE has the breadth of resources and expertise you need whether you are in core process industries or emerging areas, such as translational medicine, according to its website.
