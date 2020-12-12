U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, co-chair of the American Sikh Caucus, along with caucus members Reps. Jim Costa and Shelia Jackson Lee, sent a letter to Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressing solidarity with protesters defending their right to peacefully protest.
The Sikh caucus members wrote to Sandhu regarding India’s recent crackdown on protestors surrounding the nation’s recent passage of agricultural reform bills, the release distributed by Garamendi’s office said.
“Hundreds of thousands of farmers from the states of Punjab and Haryana that have made their way to New Delhi to peacefully protest these new agricultural laws, and the Indian government has met these peaceful protestors with tear gas, water cannons, barricades, baton attacks, and more,” the members wrote.
“Many of these farmers have children, relatives, and friends who are U.S. citizens, many of whom have reached out to us to share their concerns about these developments,” it added. “We urge the Indian government to demonstrate its respect for these crucial democratic freedoms, and to be a model of democratic values in the vital Indo-Pacific region.”
Garamendi said that, “As co-chair of the American Sikh Caucus in Congress, my office has received firsthand accounts of the horrific crackdowns on protestors who are trying to peacefully express their disapproval of India’s recent agricultural reform legislation.”
“There is no excuse for brutally suppressing the voices of these protestors, and I implore the Indian government to cease its violent actions against its citizens and honor their peaceful assembly,” Garamendi added.
