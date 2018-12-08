Representatives of the American Sikh Council, led by S. Balmeet Singh and S. Simran Singh, along with nine other volunteers, Oct. 20 assisted detainees held at the Calexico Detention Center in El Centro, Calif.
The other volunteers included S. Taranjeet Kaur, S. Bhupinder Singh, S. Mandeep Kaur, S. Tavleen Kaur, a doctoral student; S. Navdeep Kaur, a paralegal; S. Tejpal Singh, journalism student S. Ravleen Kaur, S. Jaswant Singh, the Granthi of the El Centro Gurdwara; Dr. Manbir Singh, board member of the American Sikh Council, Simran Singh, and S. Balmeet Singh.
Out of the 600 detainees held at the detention center, at least 300 are from Punjab, with 99 percent of them belonging to the Sikh faith, stated a press release, which added that a few of them are Hindus.
The volunteers arranged to have a divan, with several detainees participating passionately in kirtan. The volunteers conducted paath, kirtan, and ardas, in which they were joined by not just the Sikh detainees but many other detainees, said the release.
The volunteers were given a tour of the facility, including of the large kitchen where many of the Sikh detainees work, earning a meager wage to be used for telephone calls or buying other basic amenities.
Jackets and pants with a thicker material were provided to all the detainees. Additionally, gutkas, kadas, and dastaars were provided to all the Sikh detainees.
Many detainees requested for more reading material on the Sikh faith, the release stated, adding that the detention chaplain suggested that he would place more books on the Sikh heritage in the detention center library.
The volunteers spent the entire day at the detention facility. The ASC volunteers, stated the press release, have visited several detention centers over the last few years.
